U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force stands for the starting lineups before a game against Navy during the Rare Air Challenge at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 20, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Navy 18-19 in triple overtime. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8661033
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-HI801-2009
|Resolution:
|4686x3119
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Water Polo vs Navy 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.