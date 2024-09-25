USAFA Water Polo vs Navy 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force stands for the starting lineups before a game against Navy during the Rare Air Challenge at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 20, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Navy 18-19 in triple overtime. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)