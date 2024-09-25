Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Water Polo vs Navy 2024 [Image 11 of 12]

    USAFA Water Polo vs Navy 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's David Brown celebrates after scoring against Navy during the Rare Air Challenge at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 20, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Navy 18-19 in triple overtime. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8661044
    VIRIN: 240920-F-HI801-2063
    Resolution: 2188x1456
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Water Polo vs Navy 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Navy
    USAFA
    Water Polo

