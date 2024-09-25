Space Base Delta 1 commander tours the kennels at Peterson Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, and Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, discuss kennel operations during the immersion tour at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2024. Klock toured the kennels to increase his understanding on how 21st SFS members work with military working dogs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)