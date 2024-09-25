Space Base Delta 1 commander tours the kennels at Peterson Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, is bitten by Queny, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, while wearing protective gear during an immersion tour demonstration at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2024. Klock’s immersion tour had him experience the power of a military working dog and what they bring to a fight during missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)