Space Base Delta 1 commander tours the kennels at Peterson Space Force Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. McKinley Palmer, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, and Queny, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, stand ready during the immersion tour with U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2024. The immersion tour shows Klock the amount of work it takes trainers to get military working dogs ready for anything they may face while on duty. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)