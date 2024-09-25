Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 1 commander tours the kennels at Peterson Space Force Base [Image 6 of 6]

    Space Base Delta 1 commander tours the kennels at Peterson Space Force Base

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. McKinley Palmer, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, and Queny, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, stand ready during the immersion tour with U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2024. The immersion tour shows Klock the amount of work it takes trainers to get military working dogs ready for anything they may face while on duty. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8661032
    VIRIN: 240919-X-IL270-1084
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    U.S. Air Force
    21st Security Forces Squadron
    U.S. Space Force

