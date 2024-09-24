Aerial porters assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2024. The C-5 is specialized in carrying large cargo, including helicopters, light tanks, and other heavy machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 05:04
|Photo ID:
|8660674
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-XY101-1080
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 8 EAMS provides essential mobility to the AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.