8 EAMS provides essential mobility to the AOR

Aerial porters assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2024. The C-5 is specialized in carrying large cargo, including helicopters, light tanks, and other heavy machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo)