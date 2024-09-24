8 EAMS provides essential mobility to the AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An aerial porter assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron loads an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2024. Aerial porters are experts in loading cargo onto different aircraft, from air conditioning units and personal cargo to helicopters and other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)