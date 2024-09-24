An aerial porter assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron loads an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2024. Aerial porters are experts in loading cargo onto different aircraft, from air conditioning units and personal cargo to helicopters and other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 05:04
|Photo ID:
|8660673
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-XY101-1077
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8 EAMS provides essential mobility to the AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.