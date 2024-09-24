8 EAMS provides essential mobility to the AOR

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An aerial porter assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron loads an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 20, 2024. The loading of heavy cargo requires multiple spotters to identify potential problems or safety hazards during the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
