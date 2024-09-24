Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An engines patch is displayed on Staff Sgt. Blankenship’s, 8th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, uniform at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2024. Blankenship earned Kunsan’s ‘Pride of the Pack,’ by collaborating with Pacific Air Forces functionals to devise a streamlined movement strategy for four critical assets across three Wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)