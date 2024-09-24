U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship, 8th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, conducts an engine inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2024. Blankenship was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of September 23-27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|09.25.2024
|09.25.2024 03:22
|8660615
|240925-F-CJ696-1016
|5565x3703
|2.72 MB
|KR
|2
|0
Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship
