Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea-- Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship from the 8th Maintenance Squadron, has been selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of September 23-27.



As an aerospace propulsion craftsman, Blankenship demonstrated leadership and initiative by taking on the engine management responsibilities typically held by an E-6. He collaborated with Pacific Air Forces functionals to devise a streamlined movement strategy for four critical assets across three Wings. This strategic approach reduced transfer times by five days, enabling the successful generation of 16 aircraft.



He completed four Community College of the Air Force courses and utilized his newfound expertise to create a comprehensive engine removal Master Course Advisor training program covering three Air Force Specialty Codes. His efforts resulted in the successful completion of 20 on-the-job training tasks, three crew chief special certifications, and a doubling of the flight's manpower capabilities. This culminated into Kunsan's first-ever six-day phase inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, which on average takes nine days.



Thank you Staff Sgt. Blankenship, for your proactive leadership and visionary approach within the Wolf Pack!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 03:22 Story ID: 481692 Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.