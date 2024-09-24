Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship

    Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship, 8th Maintenance Squadron aerospace...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea-- Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship from the 8th Maintenance Squadron, has been selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of September 23-27.

    As an aerospace propulsion craftsman, Blankenship demonstrated leadership and initiative by taking on the engine management responsibilities typically held by an E-6. He collaborated with Pacific Air Forces functionals to devise a streamlined movement strategy for four critical assets across three Wings. This strategic approach reduced transfer times by five days, enabling the successful generation of 16 aircraft.

    He completed four Community College of the Air Force courses and utilized his newfound expertise to create a comprehensive engine removal Master Course Advisor training program covering three Air Force Specialty Codes. His efforts resulted in the successful completion of 20 on-the-job training tasks, three crew chief special certifications, and a doubling of the flight's manpower capabilities. This culminated into Kunsan's first-ever six-day phase inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, which on average takes nine days.

    Thank you Staff Sgt. Blankenship, for your proactive leadership and visionary approach within the Wolf Pack!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 03:22
    Story ID: 481692
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ryan Blankenship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    maintenance
    Pride of the Pack
    8th FW
    8th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download