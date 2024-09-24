Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Runs for Suicide Awareness and Prevention [Image 16 of 18]

    Landstuhl Runs for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Service and family members from the Kaiserslautern military community gather to participate in a National Suicide Prevention Awareness 5k run and walk at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 21, 2024. The event brought over 50 participants, from around the KMC community in support of creating a positive change in the future. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

