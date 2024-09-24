Landstuhl Runs for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Service and family members from the Kaiserslautern military community gather to participate in a National Suicide Prevention Awareness 5k run and walk at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 21, 2024. The event brought over 50 participants, from around the KMC community in support of creating a positive change in the future. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 01:50
Photo ID:
|8660578
VIRIN:
|240921-D-SH479-1532
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|13.79 MB
Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
