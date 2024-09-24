Landstuhl Runs for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service and family members from the Kaiserslautern military community gather to participate in a National Suicide Prevention Awareness 5k run and walk at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 21, 2024. The event brought over 50 participants, from around the KMC community in support of creating a positive change in the future. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)