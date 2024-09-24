Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Kicks Off 2024 Toys for Tots Campaign [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Blaz Kicks Off 2024 Toys for Tots Campaign

    TUMON BAY, GUAM

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, Headquarters Company Commander, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses with members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce during the Toys for Tots kick-off in Tumon, Guam, Sept. 25, 2024. This year marks the 15th year Toys for Tots has been part of the Guam community. “Our island community has been extremely generous in its support of the Toys for Tots campaign over the years," said Catherine Castro, President of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "Even when times were lean, our residents have been the most supportive, which has been amazing to witness!” (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    This work, Camp Blaz Kicks Off 2024 Toys for Tots Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2024 Guam Toys for Tots Campaign Commences

