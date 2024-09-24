Camp Blaz Kicks Off 2024 Toys for Tots Campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, Headquarters Company Commander, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses with members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce during the Toys for Tots kick-off in Tumon, Guam, Sept. 25, 2024. This year marks the 15th year Toys for Tots has been part of the Guam community. “Our island community has been extremely generous in its support of the Toys for Tots campaign over the years," said Catherine Castro, President of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "Even when times were lean, our residents have been the most supportive, which has been amazing to witness!” (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)