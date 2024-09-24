2024 Guam Toys for Tots Campaign Commences

Photo By Cpl. Ryan Little | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, Headquarters Company Commander, Marine Corps Base...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ryan Little | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, Headquarters Company Commander, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses with members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce during the Toys for Tots kick-off in Tumon, Guam, Sept. 25, 2024. This year marks the 15th year Toys for Tots has been part of the Guam community. “Our island community has been extremely generous in its support of the Toys for Tots campaign over the years," said Catherine Castro, President of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "Even when times were lean, our residents have been the most supportive, which has been amazing to witness!” (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is proud to announce the start of Guam’s 15th Toys for Tots campaign. Marines from MCB Camp Blaz will deliver toy collection boxes to sites across Guam during the first week of October. Toy collection will conclude the first week of December. The Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands 8th Toys for Tots Campaign will kick off on Oct. 2.



“I’m excited for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign,” said Col. Ernest Govea, MCB Camp Blaz commanding officer. “The campaign is something we prepare for all year, and our Blaz Marines and Sailors are looking forward to working alongside our community partners to make this year a success. Last year we had a record-breaking year, and I know this year is going to be just as successful.”



Last year almost 12,000 toys, stocking stuffers, and books were collected on Guam, going to children in need and spreading a message of happiness and hope during the holiday season. At the conclusion of the campaign, approximately 16,500 toys, stocking stuffers, and books were distributed throughout the islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.



“Our island community has been extremely generous in its support of the Toys for Tots campaign over the years. Even when times were lean, our residents have been the most supportive, which has been amazing to witness!” said Catherine Castro, President of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. “Each year there are different circumstances for our families and maybe this season will be harder for some than years past. Your purchase of even one new and unwrapped toy for a child in need will leave a lasting impression that will never be forgotten. There are many places across the island that will collect your gift for a child needing hope this Christmas. We send our warmest Si Yu’os Ma’ase to our business partners and island residents for your continued support of the Toys for Tots program this holiday season.”



The Toys for Tots campaign relies on widespread support and generous contributions of individuals, businesses, and communities. The 2024 campaign encourages everyone to get involved, whether through toy donations or serving at a donation location.



“We often get asked how families in need can sign their children up as recipients of toys from the program,” said Castro. “Families are encouraged to contact Catholic Social Service and The Salvation Army to sign their children up by the first week of December for toy distribution the week before Christmas. Please feel free to contact the Chamber at (671) 472-6311 if there are questions about how to participate as a recipient of this year’s program.”



To participate and donate to Toys for Tots, bring a newly purchased, unwrapped toy to one of the many businesses or organizations who have volunteered to be drop-off locations. For a complete list of locations and important dates, please visit the Chamber’s website at GuamChamber.com.gu; the MCB Camp Blaz Facebook page, @MCBcampblaz; or the MCB Camp Blaz Instagram page, @mcbcampblaz. For a list of locations on Saipan please contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at (670) 234-7150 or visit their Facebook page @SPNChamber. For more information about MCB Camp Blaz’s Toys for Tots Campaign please contact Capt. Ryan West at (671) 355-8080 or email ryan.west@usmc.mil.



For families on Guam who are in need and would like to request toys please contact either the Salvation Army at (671) 477-9872 or Catholic Social Services at (671) 635-1442.



The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with a 77-year history. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 10.3 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide by distributing 25.5 million toys, books, and games. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.