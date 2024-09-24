Horse-shaped floats used during the city of Tsugaru’s annual “Umaichi Matsuri,” or Horse Market Festival, are set ablaze to send the spirits of the horses to heaven at the end of the annual “Umaichi Matsuri,” or Horse Market Festival, held there Aug. 25.
08.25.2024
09.25.2024
|8660489
|240825-A-HP857-5008
|1200x800
|368.98 KB
ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|2
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival
