Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Missile Defense Battery at the Shariki Communications Site, pose for a photo with local children during the city of Tsugaru’s annual “Umaichi Matsuri,” or Horse Market Festival, held there Aug. 25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8660491
    VIRIN: 240825-A-HP857-9440
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 690.31 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival
    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival
    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival
    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival
    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    bilateral event
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download