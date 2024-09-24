Date Taken: 08.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 00:40 Photo ID: 8660491 VIRIN: 240825-A-HP857-9440 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 690.31 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.