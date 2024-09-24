Soldiers assigned to the 10th Missile Defense Battery at the Shariki Communications Site, pose for a photo with local children during the city of Tsugaru’s annual “Umaichi Matsuri,” or Horse Market Festival, held there Aug. 25.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 00:40
|Photo ID:
|8660491
|VIRIN:
|240825-A-HP857-9440
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|690.31 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival
No keywords found.