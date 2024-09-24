U.S. Soldiers at Shariki bond with Japanese neighbors at traditional festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Henry Etchberger, right, commander of the 10th Missile Defense Battery at the Shariki Communication Site, pulls a horse-shaped float with Soldiers from his unit and members of the Japan Air Self-Defense during the annual Umaichi Matsuri, or Horse Market Festival, during the city of Tsugaru’s annual “Umaichi Matsuri,” or Horse Market Festival, held there Aug. 25.