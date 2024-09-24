Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Participates in IANC [Image 1 of 5]

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Argentine Chief of Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Carlos María Allievi for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 23, 2024. IANC was established in 1959 to strengthen the bonds of friendship, partnership, and collaboration among Western Hemisphere naval leaders through the exchange of ideas and knowledge. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:53
    Photo ID: 8660214
    VIRIN: 240923-N-ES994-2073
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: RIO DE JANEIRO, BR
    Allies
    Partners
    Warfighting
    Collaboration
    IANC

