    Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Argentine Chief of Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Carlos María Allievi

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

    09.23.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Argentine Chief of Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Carlos María Allievi for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 23.

    The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen their naval partnership and their shared commitment to maritime security. Franchetti also congratulated Allievi for the Argentine Navy’s robust participation in UNITAS LXV and Southern Seas 2024 and discussed future opportunities to exercise together.

    During their meeting Franchetti noted that Argentina will greatly enhance regional and bilateral partnerships and maritime security as a new member of the multi-national naval partnership Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and noted how the CMF enables participants to build their shared knowledge.

    The two leaders also discussed Argentia’s recent fleet modernization efforts and Franchetti encouraged their participation in future Hybrid Fleet Campaigns – a learning campaign aimed at operationalizing new capabilities - led by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command.

    Franchetti stressed the U.S. and Argentina enjoy a strong partnership and share positive military-to-military ties based on shared values and interests.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 21:24
    Location: RIO DE JANEIRO, BR
