CNO Participates in IANC

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Argentine Chief of Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Carlos María Allievi for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 23, 2024. IANC was established in 1959 to strengthen the bonds of friendship, partnership, and collaboration among Western Hemisphere naval leaders through the exchange of ideas and knowledge. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)
Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Argentine Chief of Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Carlos María Allievi
