Beale Air Force Ball 2024

Attendees of the Beale Air Force Base Ball 2024 sing the Air Force song during the Beale Air Force Ball commemorating the 77th birthday of the U.S. Air Force at Wheatland, California, September 12, 2024. Air Force Balls commemorate and celebrate the Air Force's founding on September 18, 1947 after the Army Air Corps became an its own branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)