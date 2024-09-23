Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (ret.) H.D. "Jake" Polumbo was the guest speaker during the Beale Air Force Ball 2024 commemorating the 77th birthday of the U.S. Air Force at Wheatland, California, September 12, 2024. Polumbo had previously served as a commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing during his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)