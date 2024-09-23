Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Air Force Ball 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (ret.) H.D. "Jake" Polumbo was the guest speaker during the Beale Air Force Ball 2024 commemorating the 77th birthday of the U.S. Air Force at Wheatland, California, September 12, 2024. Polumbo had previously served as a commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing during his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

