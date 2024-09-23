Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, speaks during the Beale Air Force Ball 2024 commemorating the 77th birthday of the U.S. Air Force at Wheatland, California, September 12, 2024. Air Force Balls commemorate and celebrate the Air Force's founding on September 18, 1947 after the Army Air Corps became an its own branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)