USS Mississippi Returns

240923-N-EI510-1459 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 23, 2024) — Cmdr. Jeffrey Bernhardt, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782), greets his family after the Mississippi returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a deployment, Sept. 23, 2024. The submarine is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and is designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)