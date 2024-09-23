240923-N-EI510-1230 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 23, 2024) — A Sailor greets his son after the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a deployment, Sept. 23, 2024. The submarine is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and is designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8660090
|VIRIN:
|240923-N-EI510-1230
|Resolution:
|3758x4697
|Size:
|988.71 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mississippi Returns [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.