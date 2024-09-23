Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mississippi Returns [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Mississippi Returns

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    240923-N-EI510-1391 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 23, 2024) — A Sailor greets his family after the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a deployment, Sept. 23, 2024. The submarine is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and is designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    This work, USS Mississippi Returns [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMSUBPAC
    Hawaii
    USS Mississippi (SSN 782)
    USINDOPACOM

