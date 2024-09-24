The People First Center Leads the Way in Suicide Prevention Training on Ft. Cavazos, Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. David Murphy, a Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Trooper, speaks to cadre members of the People First Center about his experience with suicide and suicide prevention through his lens as a law enforcement officer at the People First Center on Fort Cavazos, TX, Sept. 20, 2024. The People First Center is a leader development laboratory intended for reinforcing healthy organizational culture by providing training and certification in special duty skills through Advocacy Creation Courses in order to reduce harmful behaviors, while building trust, cohesion, and lethality among units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Rachal)