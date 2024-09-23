The People First Center Leads the Way in Suicide Prevention Training on Ft. Cavazos, Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpt. Avery Smith, commander of the People First Center, presents Sgts. Bryan Wachko and David Murphy a certificate of appreciation and a coin in recognition of them sharing their perspective on suicide prevention at the People First Center on Fort Cavazos, TX, Sept. 20, 2024. The People First Center is a leader development laboratory intended for reinforcing healthy organizational culture by providing training and certification in special duty skills through Advocacy Creation Courses in order to reduce harmful behaviors, while building trust, cohesion, and lethality among units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Rachal)