    The People First Center Leads the Way in Suicide Prevention Training on Ft. Cavazos, Texas [Image 2 of 4]

    The People First Center Leads the Way in Suicide Prevention Training on Ft. Cavazos, Texas

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Rachal 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Bryan Wachko, a Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Trooper, speaks to cadre members of the People First Center about his experience with suicide and suicide prevention through his lens as a law enforcement officer at the People First Center on Fort Cavazos, TX, Sept. 20, 2024. The People First Center is a leader development laboratory intended for reinforcing healthy organizational culture by providing training and certification in special duty skills through Advocacy Creation Courses in order to reduce harmful behaviors, while building trust, cohesion, and lethality among units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Rachal)

    Suicide Prevention
    III Corps
    AskCareEscort
    SeeSomethingSaySomething
    People First Center
    Ft. Cavazos

