908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy, 908th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Kohlenberg, 908th OSS academics superintendent, clear a compound during a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise took place as a culmination event following members receiving computer-based training, weapons handling training, base defense training, tactical combat casualty care training and more, to test the Airmen’s ability to adapt and employ combat agility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)