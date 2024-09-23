Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise [Image 36 of 38]

    908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy, 908th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Kohlenberg, 908th OSS academics superintendent, clear a compound during a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise took place as a culmination event following members receiving computer-based training, weapons handling training, base defense training, tactical combat casualty care training and more, to test the Airmen’s ability to adapt and employ combat agility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8659665
    VIRIN: 240907-F-GA145-1679
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise [Image 38 of 38], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf
    Ready Airman Training

    OPTIONS

