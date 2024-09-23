908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy, 908th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Kohlenberg, 908th OSS academics superintendent, clear a compound during a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise provided stress inoculation while building lethal combat Airmen, giving leadership the opportunity to test and evaluate multi-capable Airmen skills and agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)