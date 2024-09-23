908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rian Lewis, 908th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, left, Master Sgt. Shannon Patrick, 908th OSS military training leader noncommissioned officer in charge, center, and Tech. Sgt. Tracey Adams, 908th OSS squadron aviation resource management specialist, move from one position to another during a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise provided stress inoculation while building lethal combat Airmen, giving leadership the opportunity to test and evaluate multi-capable Airmen skills and agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)