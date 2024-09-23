Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240923-N-RG232-1537 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 23, 2024) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, and Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), address the press during a press conference on pier 12, Sept. 23. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) flagship departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. More than 6,500 Sailors completed months of intense training and preparation to deploy as an integrated warfighting team ready to respond to any threats, including maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping, prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy, and provide unique disaster response and humanitarian assistance capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)