Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Michael Gomez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240923-N-DL824-1592 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 23, 2024) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 23. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) flagship departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. More than 6,500 Sailors completed months of intense training and preparation to deploy as an integrated warfighting team ready to respond to any threats, including maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping, prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy, and provide unique disaster response and humanitarian assistance capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 08:00
    Photo ID: 8658292
    VIRIN: 240923-N-DL824-1592
    Resolution: 5102x3401
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SN Michael Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download