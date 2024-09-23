Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240923-N-DL824-1061 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 23, 2024) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Madelyn Haynes, a native of New Paltz, New York, mans the rails on the flight deck of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 23. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) flagship departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. More than 6,500 Sailors completed months of intense training and preparation to deploy as an integrated warfighting team ready to respond to any threats, including maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping, prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy, and provide unique disaster response and humanitarian assistance capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)