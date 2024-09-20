DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Shappell - director, DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center at Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - moderates the DOD Senior Insider Threat Leader panel at the DCSA National Insider Threat Awareness Month Conference on Sept. 9 in Crystal City, Va.



Shappell and the panel were among DOD, government and industry thought leaders who dialoged and shared experiences at the two-day event where government, industry and academia stakeholders exchanged best practices to foster a stronger, more informed community.



DCSA teams from the DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center and the Center for the Development of Security Excellence worked with their Department of Homeland Security Insider Threat Program colleagues to sponsor the event with its 'Detect, Deter and Mitigate' theme, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration in the ongoing efforts to protect national security and resources.