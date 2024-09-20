Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by John Joyce 

    DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center

    Andew Lochli - Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat - moderates Law Enforcement and Counterintelligence panel at the DCSA National Insider Threat Awareness Month Conference on Sept. 9 in Crystal City, Va.

    Lochli and the panel were among DOD, government and industry thought leaders who dialoged and shared experiences at the two-day event where government, industry and academia stakeholders exchanged best practices while fostering a stronger, more informed community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8657925
    VIRIN: 240909-D-XM313-1030
    Resolution: 5657x1803
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security [Image 3 of 3], by John Joyce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security
    DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security
    DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national security
    counterintelligence
    Insider Threat
    DCSA
    NITAM
    DITMAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download