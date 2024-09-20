DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andew Lochli - Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat - moderates Law Enforcement and Counterintelligence panel at the DCSA National Insider Threat Awareness Month Conference on Sept. 9 in Crystal City, Va.



Lochli and the panel were among DOD, government and industry thought leaders who dialoged and shared experiences at the two-day event where government, industry and academia stakeholders exchanged best practices while fostering a stronger, more informed community.