Cashmere He - Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency branch chief of Outreach and Engagement - moderates a panel at the DCSA National Insider Threat Awareness Month Conference on Sept. 9 in Crystal City, Va.
He and the panelists who focused their discussion on career pathways across the Insider Threat Landscape were among DOD, government and industry thought leaders who dialoged and shared experiences at the two-day event where government, industry and academia stakeholders exchanged best practices to foster a stronger, more informed community.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 00:50
|Photo ID:
|8657924
|VIRIN:
|240909-D-XM313-1040
|Resolution:
|5147x2150
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security [Image 3 of 3], by John Joyce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Leaders Convene and Collaborate to Counter Insider Threats, Protect National Security
No keywords found.