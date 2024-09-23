Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oak Hill arrives in Limassol for mid-deployment voyage repair [Image 1 of 3]

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS OAK HILL

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS (Sept. 20, 2024) Quartermaster 3rd Class Tan El, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), stands starboard lookout watch on the ship’s starboard bridge wing, Sept. 20, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 00:13
    Photo ID: 8657923
    VIRIN: 240920-N-FV545-1012
    Resolution: 5261x3507
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: LIMASSOL, CY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oak Hill arrives in Limassol for mid-deployment voyage repair [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    port visit
    MDVR
    WSPARG-24thMEU
    Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair

