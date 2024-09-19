USS Oak Hill arrives in Limassol for Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair

LIMASSOL, Cyprus –The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) and embarked Marines of 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) arrived in Limassol, Cyprus, Sept. 20, 2024, to conduct scheduled maintenance.



The maintenance period, termed a mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR), allows the Sailors and Marines an opportunity to complete corrective and preventative maintenance actions that cannot be accomplished while at sea. The MDVR allows USS Oak Hill to sustain necessary capabilities to continue operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa areas of responsibility.



“Sustained operations at sea are demanding and create a lot of wear and tear on the ship and its systems,” said Cmdr. Jason Nowell, Oak Hill’s commanding officer. “Conducting maintenance in Cyprus will enable Oak Hill to continue to operate at full readiness while also growing our relationships with the industrial base assisting us with repairs and the local Cypriots we meet during our stay. In turn, this will benefit future units deploying in the region.”



The last U.S. Navy ship to execute an MDVR in Limassol was Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) in August 2023. The ability to execute critical maintenance in allied and partner countries such as Cyprus provides a significant benefit to U.S. Navy ships and the Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) maintenance mission.



While the ship is in port, Marines of the 24th MEU (SOC) will participate in routine bilateral training exercises with the Cypriot National Guard in Paphos and Larnaca, Cyprus, in partnership with the Republic of Cyprus. This training is part of their scheduled deployment and focuses on maintaining the readiness and operational capabilities of Navy and Marine Corps forces so that they continue to be ready for any mission.



Oak Hill is operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC) supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.



The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element (Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced)), Ground Combat Element (Battalion Landing Team 1/8), and Logistics Combat Element (Combat Logistics



To learn more about USS Oak Hill, please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ussoakhilllsd51



To learn more about WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC), please visit our DVIDS feature page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2024 Date Posted: 09.20.2024 04:26 Story ID: 481368 Location: LIMASSOL, CY Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oak Hill arrives in Limassol for Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair, by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.