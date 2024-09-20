USS Oak Hill arrives in Limassol for mid-deployment voyage repair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS (Sept. 20, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Destiny Moore (left), Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Vance Woodbury (center) and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Luisdavid Alcabedos, all assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), heave a line on the ship’s fo’c’sle during sea and anchor detail, Sept. 20, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)