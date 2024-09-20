Ukrainian President tours Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, receives a tour of Scranton Army Ammunition Plant by Rich Hansen, the Commander's Representative at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa on Sep. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)