Ukrainian President tours Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, receives a tour of Scranton Army Ammunition Plant by Rich Hansen, the Commander's Representative at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa on Sep. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
