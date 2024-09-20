Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Cmdr. Anne Pruitt, senior medical officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks with Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, left, commanding officer of Essex, and military legislative and Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet representatives during a tour of Essex medical facilities, August 28, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8657420
    VIRIN: 240828-N-GN902-1034
    Resolution: 4329x2886
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download