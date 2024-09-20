USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Anne Pruitt, senior medical officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks with Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, left, commanding officer of Essex, and military legislative and Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet representatives during a tour of Essex medical facilities, August 28, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)