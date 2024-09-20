USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Anne Pruitt, right, senior medical officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), gives a tour of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) medical facilities to Brandon Gaskew, military legislative assistant for Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senior Master Sgt. Martha Adelaja, Air Force legislative liaison, and U.S. Navy Capt. John Steely, Commander, force surgeon for Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, August 28, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)