USS Essex In-Port Operations

Capt. John Steely, Commander, force surgeon for Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet speaks with Brandon Gaskew, right, military legislative assistant for Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senior Master Sgt. Martha Adelaja, Air Force legislative liaison, and CDR Bryan Hart, Navy office of legislative affairs surface warfare programs liasion, about handling medical casualties during a tour of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) medical facilities, August 28, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)