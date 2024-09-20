USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors watch “Reagan” on the big screen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) stand in line for a screening of the film, “Reagan”, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)



*This does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense.