    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors watch "Reagan" on the big screen

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors watch “Reagan” on the big screen

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) stand in line for a screening of the film, “Reagan”, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    *This does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8657337
    VIRIN: 240920-N-VY281-1157
    Resolution: 1829x2750
    Size: 644.91 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors watch “Reagan” on the big screen [Image 2 of 2], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Reagan movie

